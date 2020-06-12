Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,719 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

