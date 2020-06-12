Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 1,737.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kraton Corp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.11.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.