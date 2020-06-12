Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

