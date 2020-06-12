Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 132,845 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,845 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

GT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.