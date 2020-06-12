Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 16,660 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 463.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $161.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.