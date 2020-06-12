Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 757,765 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 46,318.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 757,765 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $15,660,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 30.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 955,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 665,210 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in MRC Global by 72.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,030,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 431,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. MRC Global Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,050 shares of company stock worth $291,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

