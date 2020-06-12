Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lear worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lear by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Lear by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Lear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lear by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lear by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:LEA opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

