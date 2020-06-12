Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267,731 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

