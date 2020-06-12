Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 101,959 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

