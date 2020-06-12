Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,748 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Palomar worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLMR. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $565,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,492 shares of company stock valued at $73,357,989 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of -0.12.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

