Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,039 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

