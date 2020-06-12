Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 258 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $305.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $318.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

