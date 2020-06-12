Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 96,596 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,596 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Navient worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 528,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Navient by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,544,000 after buying an additional 313,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 373,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $7.44 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

