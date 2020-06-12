Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.81% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $415.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.