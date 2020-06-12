Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,322 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of American Assets Trust worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

AAT opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

