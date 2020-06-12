Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TopBuild worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLD opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.