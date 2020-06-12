Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126,223 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.98% of Everi worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Everi by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

EVRI stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

