Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $839,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,529.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

