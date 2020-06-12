First Foundation Advisors Buys 37,009 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average is $291.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

