First Interstate Bank Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 118,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $335.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

