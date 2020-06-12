First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Trading Up 34%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG)’s share price was up 34% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 110,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 23,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

About First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG)

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

