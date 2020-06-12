First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

