Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Fluent worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 156,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1,233.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 486,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.18 million, a P/E ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

