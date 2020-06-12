Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,896,000 after buying an additional 358,591 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after buying an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,221.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,903,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

