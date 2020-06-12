Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Toro worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Toro by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 9.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,853 shares of company stock worth $932,922 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

