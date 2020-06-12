Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

TRV opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

