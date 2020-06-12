Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Hasbro by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

