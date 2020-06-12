Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,241 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 1,473,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 1,379,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

