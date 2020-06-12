Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 213.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 79,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,703,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 469.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 108,751.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of FMS opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

