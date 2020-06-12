Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,896 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in J M Smucker by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

NYSE:SJM opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

