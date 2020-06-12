Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,242 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.