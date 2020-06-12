Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.68 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

