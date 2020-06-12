Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

