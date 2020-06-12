Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $166,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,437,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $3,735,801.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,109.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,786 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,095. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

GSHD opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

