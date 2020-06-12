Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 15.3%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) dropped 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, approximately 1,044,043 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,254,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

GTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$115.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.