GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at $4,901,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRFS. BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.