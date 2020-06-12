Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 166,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

