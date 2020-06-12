Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

