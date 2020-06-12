Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 503.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 219,500 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

