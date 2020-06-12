HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.60

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €66.60 ($74.83) and last traded at €66.60 ($74.83), with a volume of 38618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.30 ($71.12).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of €56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.