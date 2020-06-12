iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 20%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 3,534,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 533,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

