Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s share price was down 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 139,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 48,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

