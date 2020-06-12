Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.79. Ingenia Communities Group shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,646,460 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.23. The firm has a market cap of $988.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

In other Ingenia Communities Group news, insider Robert Morrison acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.25 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of A$97,500.00 ($69,148.94). Also, insider Simon Owen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($241,134.75). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,479,327 shares of company stock worth $15,442,483.

About Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

