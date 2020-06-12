Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $279,150.30 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $279,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,853.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Kirk Somers sold 94 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $6,375.08.

On Friday, April 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $95,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $89,140.00.

CDLX stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,436,000 after acquiring an additional 207,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

