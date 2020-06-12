Insider Selling: Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $363,069.00 in Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CI opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

