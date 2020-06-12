Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $387,252.24 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GATX opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GATX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.