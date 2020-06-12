Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $434,423.52.

On Thursday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,510 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $362,690.90.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $175,509,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

