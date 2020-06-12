Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

Shares of VPV stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.