Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $414.20

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.20 and traded as low as $390.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $397.50, with a volume of 67,452 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 414.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 508.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.