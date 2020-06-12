Investors Purchase High Volume of Taubman Centers Put Options (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,519 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,361% compared to the average daily volume of 1,610 put options.

TCO stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

